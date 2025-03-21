Living Her Best Life! Single Jessica Alba Poses in Sweaty Selfie After 'Tough' Workout: Hot Photos
Jessica Alba is putting herself first!
The actress took to Instagram with some sweaty workout snaps, along with a dose of motivation.
In the first shot, the Honey star rocked a matching black sports bra and leggings, finishing the look with a black cap as she sat on her exercise mat. Fresh from an intense session, Alba — who recently split from longtime husband Cash Warren — looked flushed but glowing.
“It was a tough one, but we got it in 🚲💪🏽🏋🏽♀️💦,” she captioned the post.
She followed up with an empowering quote: “You glow differently when your confidence is fueled by a belief in yourself instead of validation from others.”
The carousel also included a clip of her cycling and lifting weights, proving she’s all about staying strong — inside and out.
Encouraging her followers to stay active, Alba shared that “fitness” has been a big part of her life since she was “17.”
Her fans wasted no time hyping her up!
“I think you are the most genuinely beautiful person we all pretend to know,” one follower gushed.
“I need your discipline! 😮💨🤌🏽,” another added.
“Sooo inspiring 😍,” a third chimed in.
“Get after it, woman!!❤️,” someone else cheered.
“WOW, you look amazing, Jessica,” another fan raved.
The post comes as sources hint that the Trigger Warning alum might be ready to step back into the dating scene after calling it quits with Warren following 16 years of marriage.
The 43-year-old beauty officially filed for divorce in February, and according to insiders, she’s embracing this new chapter. “Guys are already staking their claim now that she’s eligible,” a source spilled.
“This has been over between Cash and Jessica in a romance sense for a long time. She even said it straight up – they became like roommates,” the source revealed. “Things have wrapped up with no ugliness, so that’s not weighing her down. As far as divorces go, it’s going smoothly.”
Alba and Warren, who got engaged in 2007 and tied the knot in May 2008, share three kids — Honor, Haven and Hayes.
Now, with her newly single status, the Into the Blue star is “ready to have some fun back in her life,” as the insider hinted that she’ll be stepping out more — whether at events or just out on the town.
“It will be to socialize and network but also to meet quality guys. No doubt plenty of high-profile men will use the classic Hollywood way and have their managers reach out to her team and go that route, and she will be open to that,” the source added. “She’s not ruling out dating a regular guy, but she’s taking her friends’ advice and plans to try dating someone at her level of celebrity. They’re all telling her that it will be a better power balance and rule out some of the issues she had with Cash.”
Life & Style spoke to the source.