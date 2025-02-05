Single Jessica Alba Goes Topless and Shows Some Skin While Getting Massage in Steamy New Video
Jessica Alba is loving the single life.
On Tuesday, February 4, the newly separated actress, 43, shared a video showing off her toned tummy while getting a lymphatic drainage massage.
In the clip, the brunette beauty — who recently separated from her husband of 16 years, Cash Warren — laid on the white table topless as the massage therapist rubbed her abdominals.
The Honey star also shared a photo of her tummy before and after the treatment. Additionally, the post featured the Hollywood bombshell hanging out with her son, Hayes, in bed, a mirror picture in a purple workout set and a stunning selfie while wearing a sweater and light glam.
“Life lately 💗,” she captioned the upload, to which fans of the businesswoman gushed over her good looks.
“Such a beauty 😍,” one person wrote, while another said, “You're so fine man 🥵. You are the most prettiest lady alive 😍🔥.”
“❤️❤️So beautiful 🔥🔥and hot 🔥 Jessica ❤️❤️,” a third noted.
As OK! previously reported, Alba’s sultry snaps came just weeks after she confirmed her separation from Warren via Instagram on January 16.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," the mother-of-three — who shares kids Honor, Haven and Hayes with Warren — began. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family," she added. "Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."
Warren and Alba first met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and dated for four years before tying the knot in 2008.
Alba has made her first public appearance since announcing the split by attending the January 30 FireAid Benefit Concert at the Intuit Dome in California.
The Dark Angel alum notably ditched her wedding ring while at the fundraising event, which included headliners Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder and Lil Baby.
The celeb wore a black top, jeans and a long black coat for the concert while accessorizing with silver jewelry. Alba paired the laid-back look with stunning bouncy curls and glowy makeup.
Alba was all smiles while taking a photo with TV producer Desiree Gruber at the gathering, which aimed to help those who have lost everything in the devastating L.A. fires.