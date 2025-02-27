Jessica Alba Debuts New Tattoo Following Split From Cash Warren: 'Current Chapter'
Jessica Alba is marking a fresh start — literally.
Weeks after filing for divorce from Cash Warren on February 7, the Fantastic Four actress debuted some new ink, sharing a glimpse of the moment on Instagram.
“The current chapter,” she captioned the post, which featured a photo of herself getting tattooed on her forearm.
Her tattoo artist, Daniel Winter — one of Hollywood’s go-to experts — also shared the pic on his Instagram Stories.
The delicate cursive script reads, "Life is transformation is life."
But that wasn’t the only thing Alba shared, as she also posted a new family photo with her three kids — Honor, Haven and Hayes — though Warren was noticeably absent.
In another slide, the actress included a poem that touched on parenting struggles and personal growth.
“Your kids will figure you out one day,” one excerpt read. “They will see you as a human, with flaws and trauma. Grief that oozed out of you into their lives.”
“Every tiny tear you tried to hide, every rip in your heart, every ache in your soul. So heal for them. Heal because they deserve your best version,” the message continued.
She also shared a colorful painting with the words, "You spend most of your life inside your head. Make it a nice place to be."
Other snaps in her post gave a peek at how she’s been coping since the split — playing Uno, indulging in frozen yogurt topped with berries and chocolate, hiking and hitting the gym.
The post comes after Alba and Warren publicly announced their separation following 16 years of marriage.
"I've been on a journey of self-realization and transformation for years — both as an individual and in partnership with Cash," she expressed via Instagram at the time. "I'm proud of how we've grown in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals."
"We are moving forward with love, kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time," Alba concluded.
Fortunately, the former flames seem to be in a good spot.
"They’re both determined to keep everything extremely amicable for the kids," a source recently told Life & Style, adding that they’ve "turned to experts to help them navigate this with as much honesty and open communication as possible."
The confidante added that Alba, 43, and the film producer, 46, are keeping their kids at the center of everything as they’re "checking in with [them] constantly and mourning the loss of 'the way things were' alongside them, but also painting a picture of a very bright future where they are all still totally connected as a family.”
Alba has also been leaning on her Hollywood friends who’ve been through similar situations.
“Jessica is close with Gwyneth Paltrow, so she’s certainly got a great example to follow, what she and Chris [Martin] have accomplished is beautiful," the source said about Paltrow and Martin who split in 2014. "That’s the goal for Jessica and Cash, they want to be able to still share quality time with their kids together as a family unit."
The source added, "It’s a very sad time, but they’re committed to getting through this and turning it into as positive an experience as possible."