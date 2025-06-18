or
Single Jessica Simpson Flaunts Her Long Legs as She Cuddles With Daughter Birdie: Photo

photo of Jessica Simpson
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

The blonde beauty showed that her schedule is never too busy for snuggles with her daughter.

By:

June 18 2025, Published 1:08 p.m. ET

Jessica Simpson is enjoying the little things in life after announcing her divorce from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, in January.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress recently shared a glimpse on Instagram of what her days look like as she eases into her single life. The photo showed Simpson lying on the couch as she cuddled with her daughter Birdie, 6.

The “Take My Breath Away” singer flaunted her long legs as she sprawled out for hugs and kisses with her youngest child. Simpson donned high-knee socks and shorts, showcasing her toned muscles.

Jessica Simpson Is Crushing on Jeremy Renner

single jessica simpson flaunts long legs cuddles with daughter birdie
Source: @jessicasimpson/Instagram

The actress and Eric Johnson divorced after ten years together.

Jessica shares three children with the NFL alum: Birdie, Maxwell, 13, and Ace, 11. Though she is currently single after filing for divorce, a source revealed the 44-year-old has her eyes on actor Jeremy Renner.

“There’s a lot of unfinished business there,” the insider spilled to a news outlet. “She still thinks he’s incredibly s--- and word is, he’s taken another shine to her, too.”

Sparks between Jessica and Jeremy ignited in 2010 after they were seen flirting at a cocktail party. They allegedly exchanged phone numbers at the time — however, she went on to date Eric that same year.

Jessica Simpson Makes a Cameo in 'All's Fair' With Kim Kardashian

single jessica simpson flaunts her long legs cuddles daughter birdie
Source: mega

Jessica Simpson has 'liked' and commented on several social media posts from Jeremy Renner since her divorce.

Since her divorce, the “Irresistible” singer has "liked" and commented on several of Jeremy’s social media posts, including a “like” for an Instagram image posted this March of the Avengers actor’s abs.

Jessica is also making money moves as she continues to play the field as a single woman. In May, the trailer for Kim Kardashian’s upcoming Hulu drama, All’s Fair, was released, featuring a surprise cameo from Jessica, who could be seen throwing a drink at a man’s face in one scene.

Jessica Simpson

single jessica simpson flaunts her long legs cuddles with daughter birdie
Source: mega

Jeremy Renner and Jessica Simpson were initially flirty with each other in 2010.

All’s Fair will tell the story of powerful women who are at the top of their game as successful lawyers. According to the show’s synopsis, viewers can look forward to “high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances.”

After the Employee of the Month star’s cameo was revealed, news about her blossoming friendship with the Kardashians star made headlines.

Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian Are 'Having a Blast' Together

single jessica simpson flaunts long legs cuddles with her daughter birdie
Source: @hulu/YouTube

Jessica Simpson and Kim Kardashian have bonded over their single lifestyles.

According to an insider, Jessica and Kim are “hanging out all the time and having a blast” as they bond over their similar lifestyles.

The source noted the two Hollywood stars are especially connecting over being single. “They have guys lining up to date them,” the insider said. “They’re loving the freedom that comes with being single.”

“In some ways, it’s like they’re back in their 20s, talking about the kind of guy they want next and giving each other dating advice,” the confidant added. “They’re not in any rush to settle down right now. It’s all about having fun and looking hot doing it.”

