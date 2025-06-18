Single Jessica Simpson Flaunts Her Long Legs as She Cuddles With Daughter Birdie: Photo

Jessica Simpson is enjoying the little things in life after announcing her divorce from her husband of 10 years, Eric Johnson, in January.

The Dukes of Hazzard actress recently shared a glimpse on Instagram of what her days look like as she eases into her single life. The photo showed Simpson lying on the couch as she cuddled with her daughter Birdie, 6.

The “Take My Breath Away” singer flaunted her long legs as she sprawled out for hugs and kisses with her youngest child. Simpson donned high-knee socks and shorts, showcasing her toned muscles.