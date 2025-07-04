Celebrity Celibacy Vows! From Pamela Anderson's 1-Month Abstinence to Lenny Kravitz's 9-Year Dry Spell
Pamela Anderson – 1 Month
Pamela Anderson, 57, decided to abstain while competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2012, but host Tom Bergeron revealed she was "already off the wagon" by the fourth week.
Nick Cannon – 2 Months
On his talk show, Nick Cannon, 44, admitted he "almost made it to New Year" after swearing off s-- in October 2022.
Terry Crews – 3 Months
"Because s-- had been taken out of the equation, it was all about love again," Terry Crews, 56, told Entertainment Tonight of how a "s-- fast" saved his marriage to wife Rebecca.
In 2016, he admitted his p--- addiction took a toll on their union.
"It changes the way you think about people. People become objects," the TV show added. "It affected everything. I didn't tell my wife ... didn't tell my friends. Nobody knew. But the internet allowed that little secret to just stay and grow. It was something that my wife was literally like, 'I don't know you anymore. I'm out of here.'"
Andrew Garfield – 6 Months
"I was celibate for six months, and fasting a lot," Andrew Garfield, 41, said of preparing for 2016's Silence.
He added, "It was very cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of s-- and food at that time."
Cheryl Burke – 3 Years
- Chrissy Teigen, Nick Cannon, Rihanna & More Stars Spill All The Salacious Details About Their Freaky Sex Lives
- 8 Celebrities Who Have Sworn Off Dating: Linda Evangelista, Amber Rose and More
- 30 Celebrity Couples Who Split This Year: Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello and More
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"I still think guys are hot. That doesn't mean though that they deserve me," Cheryl Burke, 40, said on the "I Do, Part 2" podcast in February.
Khloé Kardashian – 3.5 Years
"I would f–-- the s--- out of Chris Appleton!" Khloé Kardashian, 40, declared of the celeb hairstylist when asked on her reality show who could make her break her streak.
Kendra Wilkinson – 6 Years
Former Playboy bunny Kendra Wilkinson, 39, chose abstinence after her divorce from Hank Baskett. In March, she admitted on the "Amy and T.J." podcast that a therapist told her she had "a little bit of a s-- problem."
She previously revealed what her priorities were after her marriage to Baskett ended in 2018.
"Right now, I'm focused on my kids, the love that they're receiving from me and life, and raising them — and self-love," she told People. "It's all about self-love and self-care. If I'm not caring about myself, nobody else will. So the most important thing is focusing on my mental health."
Mya – 7 Years
Not having s-- provides "mental clarity," Mya, 45, said on the "Way Up With Angela Yee" podcast in 2024.
Lenny Kravitz – 9 Years
"It's a spiritual thing," Lenny Kravitz, 60, told The Guardian of waiting for the right person.