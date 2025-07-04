Celebrity Celibacy Vows! From Pamela Anderson's 1-Month Abstinence to Lenny Kravitz's 9-Year Dry Spell

"Because s-- had been taken out of the equation, it was all about love again," Terry Crews, 56, told Entertainment Tonight of how a "s-- fast" saved his marriage to wife Rebecca.

In 2016, he admitted his p--- addiction took a toll on their union.

"It changes the way you think about people. People become objects," the TV show added. "It affected everything. I didn't tell my wife ... didn't tell my friends. Nobody knew. But the internet allowed that little secret to just stay and grow. It was something that my wife was literally like, 'I don't know you anymore. I'm out of here.'"