or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Pamela Anderson
OK LogoPHOTOS

Celebrity Celibacy Vows! From Pamela Anderson's 1-Month Abstinence to Lenny Kravitz's 9-Year Dry Spell

celebrity celibacy vows
Source: MEGA

Find out how long these stars refrained from doing the deed!

By:

July 4 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Pamela Anderson – 1 Month

pamela anderson a month
Source: MEGA

Pamela Anderson, 57, decided to abstain while competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2012, but host Tom Bergeron revealed she was "already off the wagon" by the fourth week.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick Cannon – 2 Months

nick cannon a months
Source: MEGA

On his talk show, Nick Cannon, 44, admitted he "almost made it to New Year" after swearing off s-- in October 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

Terry Crews – 3 Months

terry crews a months
Source: MEGA

"Because s-- had been taken out of the equation, it was all about love again," Terry Crews, 56, told Entertainment Tonight of how a "s-- fast" saved his marriage to wife Rebecca.

In 2016, he admitted his p--- addiction took a toll on their union.

"It changes the way you think about people. People become objects," the TV show added. "It affected everything. I didn't tell my wife ... didn't tell my friends. Nobody knew. But the internet allowed that little secret to just stay and grow. It was something that my wife was literally like, 'I don't know you anymore. I'm out of here.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Andrew Garfield – 6 Months

andrew garfield a months
Source: MEGA

"I was celibate for six months, and fasting a lot," Andrew Garfield, 41, said of preparing for 2016's Silence.

He added, "It was very cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of s-- and food at that time."

Article continues below advertisement

Cheryl Burke – 3 Years

cheryl burke a years
Source: MEGA
MORE ON:
Pamela Anderson

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

"I still think guys are hot. That doesn't mean though that they deserve me," Cheryl Burke, 40, said on the "I Do, Part 2" podcast in February.

Article continues below advertisement

Khloé Kardashian – 3.5 Years

khloa kardashian a years
Source: MEGA

"I would f–-- the s--- out of Chris Appleton!" Khloé Kardashian, 40, declared of the celeb hairstylist when asked on her reality show who could make her break her streak.

Article continues below advertisement

Kendra Wilkinson – 6 Years

kendra wilkinson a years
Source: MEGA

Former Playboy bunny Kendra Wilkinson, 39, chose abstinence after her divorce from Hank Baskett. In March, she admitted on the "Amy and T.J." podcast that a therapist told her she had "a little bit of a s-- problem."

She previously revealed what her priorities were after her marriage to Baskett ended in 2018.

"Right now, I'm focused on my kids, the love that they're receiving from me and life, and raising them — and self-love," she told People. "It's all about self-love and self-care. If I'm not caring about myself, nobody else will. So the most important thing is focusing on my mental health."

Article continues below advertisement

Mya – 7 Years

mya a years
Source: MEGA

Not having s-- provides "mental clarity," Mya, 45, said on the "Way Up With Angela Yee" podcast in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Lenny Kravitz – 9 Years

lenny kravitz a years
Source: MEGA

"It's a spiritual thing," Lenny Kravitz, 60, told The Guardian of waiting for the right person.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.