Tristan Thompson Gushes Over Ex Khloé Kardashian as He Recalls 'Exactly' What She Wore on First Date 5 Years After Messy Split

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Tristan Thompson seems to be hung up on ex Khloé Kardashian. In a preview for his interview on Katie Miller's podcast, the NBA alum, 35, revealed his first “blind date” with the reality star is one of his fondest memories.

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Source: TMZ/The Katie Miller Podcast Tristan Thompson remembers his first date with Khloé Kardashian.

"I remember exactly what she had on. She had leave-in conditioner in her hair, she had one of those hats we used to wear — the Smokey the Bear hats — bodysuit, Good American jeans on…” he recalled of their romantic encounter from 10 years ago. “I paid attention.” "[You remember] even the tags? That's pretty impressive,” Miller said, amazed. “I was on it,” the basketball star reinforced.

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Why Did Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Break Up?

Source: MEGA Tristan Thompson cheated on Khloé Kardashian.

Kardashian, 41, and Thompson's final split occurred in 2021 after he cheated on her multiple times, including with Kylie Jenner’s former bestie Jordyn Woods. Thompson also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols at the same time he was dating Kardashian. "Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son,” he said via his Instagram Story in January 2022. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” Thompson also addressed Kardashian directly: "Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

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Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson on Good Terms?

Source: MEGA Tristan Thomspon and Khloé Kardashian share two kids.

Despite their past tension, the exes maintain an amicable co-parenting relationship for the sake of their kids, True, 7, and Tatum, 3. During a 2025 episode of her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, Kardashian dished that although there might be "drama in other areas of [their] relationship, friendship, or whatever it's called," their ability to co-parent is "seamless." The star praised how they keep “adult conversations for adults.” "If me and Tristan are fighting...my kids don't need to know about it," she declared. "All they know is that mommy and daddy love them, and we're here." Kardashian added, "If I wanted to torture Tristan... I could, but what does that do for my kids?"

Source: @khloekardashian/Instagram Tristan Thompson fathered a child with another woman while still dating Khloé Kardashian.