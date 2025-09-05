'Baddie' Martha Stewart, 84, Stuns as She Puckers Up in New Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Martha Stewart is proving once again she's still got it at 84 years old! The TV icon lit up Instagram with a fresh mirror selfie, puckering her lips for the camera and showing off her glowing complexion and sultry side.

In her caption, the lifestyle queen gave credit to her go-to skincare product. "Despite the finger smudges on the @elmbiosciences serum bottle cover—we will be more careful in future — this selfie shows how beautifully my skin has responded to every day applications of A30 serum. My skin is tight. It is very clear. Few pores are evident and my skin radiates good health and good care. @elmbiosciences serum on preorder now," she wrote in the post's caption, referring to her very own beauty product.

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram Martha Stewart wowed fans with a new mirror selfie at 84.

The comments section went wild. “Ok baddie 🔥,” influencer Sai De Silva wrote, while another begged, “Martha!! drop the lip combo please + thank you!!” A third fan added, “Ageless beauty.” One more follower chimed in, writing, “Martha, you look d--- good for any age. Period. No explanations need be made. 🔥.”

This viral moment comes just weeks after Stewart revealed she’s officially stepping into the skincare game. Her line, Elm Biosciences, is set to launch this September.

Source: @marthastewart48/Instagram The lifestyle guru credited her glowing skin to her go-to serum.

She teamed up with dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali, who also advises Hailey Bieber’s Rhode line, to create a serum and oral supplement — and according to Stewart, she’s been her own best test subject. "I have used it religiously for quite a while now, and my skin is pretty fabulous," she told The Wall Street Journal.

"What I paid attention to with our product is the texture of it, the color of it, the scent of it," Stewart added. "There are serums out there that really have too much, too much scent, too much perfume. This is a delightful concoction."

Source: MEGA Fans flooded the comments with praise, calling her a 'baddie.'

On Instagram, she shared even more about the long process behind the launch. “After 5 years of working behind the scenes, hundreds of prototypes, and endless hours of research — we can’t wait to finally share @elmbiosciences with you all. Intentional skincare for living well and aging well,” she captioned alongside a photo of herself with Bhanusali. “Launching September 2025.”

Source: MEGA Martha Stewart is launching her own skincare line, Elm Biosciences, this September.