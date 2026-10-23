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Single Megan Fox 'Unbothered' by Baby Daddy Machine Gun Kelly's Budding Romance With Dakota Johnson: Insider

pic of Dakota Johnson, Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox.
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox is 'unbothered' by the new romance, a source claims.

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Oct. 23 2026, Published 5:12 p.m. ET

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Megan Fox is keeping her distance from her ex-fiancé's rumored love life as Machine Gun Kelly sparks romance speculation with Dakota Johnson.

According to a publication, Fox "isn't losing any sleep" over MGK spending time with Johnson, as sources claim the actress has moved on from their past relationship and is focused on other priorities.

"Megan's put their former romance firmly in the rearview and has bigger things on her plate," an insider told the outlet.

Sources also revealed that "Megan is completely unbothered by MGK moving on with Johnson, and she's got no interest in getting involved in his love life."

In fact, the former couple reportedly has little contact outside of co-parenting their 1-year-old daughter, Saga Blade Fox-Baker, with an insider claiming Fox has "completely cut MGK off unless it's something involving their little girl."

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Fox Is Focusing on Motherhood and New Ventures

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Image of Megan Fox is prioritizing her parenting duties.
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox is prioritizing her parenting duties.

As for Fox's own love life, sources say the starlet is currently single and has no plans to change that anytime soon. Instead, she's reportedly focused on being a hands-on mom and building her financial independence.

The Jennifer's Body star has already been making moves on the business front, recently launching an exclusive content page on Subs.com to give fans a more personal glimpse into her life.

She's also appeared in a high-profile advertising campaign for telehealth platform Ro, further expanding her professional ventures as she focuses on the next chapter of her career.

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The Former Couple Had a Rocky Romance

Image of Megan Fox and MGK navigated a notoriously turbulent dating history.
Source: MEGA

Megan Fox and MGK had ups and downs.

The mom-of-four's new chapter comes after a rocky relationship with MGK, whom she first met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in 2020. The pair quickly made headlines for their whirlwind romance, even revealing that they drank each other's blood to celebrate their engagement in January 2022.

However, their relationship was far from smooth sailing, with the couple experiencing several ups and downs over the years. Their romance was marked by breakup rumors, public reconciliations and a heartbreaking miscarriage before they ultimately called off their engagement in late 2024.

Despite going their separate ways romantically, Fox and MGK welcomed their daughter in March 2025 and have reportedly established firm boundaries as they focus on co-parenting their little girl.

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Dakota Johnson and MGK's Growing Connection

Image of Insiders revealed Dakota Johnson and MGK have explored secret dates.
Source: MEGA

Insiders revealed Dakota Johnson and MGK have explored secret dates.

Meanwhile, MGK has reportedly been growing closer to Johnson after the pair reconnected at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded July 4 wedding, where Johnson allegedly made the first move.

According to People, the rumored couple has been keeping their budding romance out of the spotlight.

"They have been out on dates that people don’t know about because there aren’t any photos," a source told the outlet, adding that the two "aren’t ready to go official yet."

The insider also revealed that "they both really like each other and have been seeing each other more frequently," explaining that although "they haven’t put a label on their relationship yet... they’re growing closer every time they hang out."

Recent Outings Highlights Their Budding Spark

Image of Secret public sightings are confirming MGK and Dakota Johnson's growing bond.
Source: MEGA

Secret public sightings are confirming MGK and Dakota Johnson's growing bond.

The musician and the Madame Web star have reportedly grown closer in recent months, fueling romance rumors with a string of low-key outings.

In September, the pair was spotted leaving a private apartment in New York City's Tribeca neighborhood together, adding to speculation about their relationship.

More recently, Johnson was seen waiting for the rocker outside a Los Angeles recording studio, further suggesting the two have been spending more time together as their rumored romance continues to develop.

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