Natalie Portman 'Tried to Forgive' Her Cheating Husband But the 'Betrayal Was Too Deep': Source
Natalie Portman did everything she could to make her broken marriage to Benjamin Millepied work.
After the filmmaker's affair with much younger climate activist Camille Étienne, 25, was exposed, insiders close to the estranged pair said the Oscar winner did her best to fix things. However, the duplicity from Millepied was too much for her to bare.
"Natalie is very private about her personal life, but it’s clear that she’s starting over," a source explained of the former couple — who share children Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6. "She’s decided to move on with her life without Benjamin by her side."
"Deciding to take the ring off was a huge decision," the insider continued. "Natalie tried to forgive Benjamin, to look at all sides of the situation. She considered every way to salvage the marriage, but she realized it would never be the same, because the betrayal was too deep."
As OK! previously reported, Portman and the ballet dancer officially decided to separate after a decade together. "Natalie was so hurt," an insider said of Millepied's secret on-set romance. "She felt she'd made so many sacrifices throughout their marriage in order to make Benjamin happy, only for him to make a fool out of her."
"Natalie wants to see if they can save this," the source explained at the time of her failed attempt to salvage things. "She is trying. It's just that the pain is still very fresh."
The Black Swan star even gave her future ex-husband an ultimatum — but it did not work. "If he messes up again, she’ll likely pull the plug," the insider spilled at the time. "He’s not going out without her these days — every night is date night while he gets back in her good graces."
Portman and Millepied met on the set of the ballet drama in 2009 and married in August 2012.
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Portman and Millepied.