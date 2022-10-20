'Sister Wives': Is Christine Brown Dating After Leaving Kody?
Single and ready to mingle!
Nearly one year after reality TV maven Christine Brown revealed that she would be leaving her husband, Kody Brown, after 25 years of marriage, it seems the Sister Wives star is officially back on the market!
Earlier this week, Christine shared a rare update about her romantic life, revealing that she's back in the dating game and seeing people “very, very casually” following her headline-sparking split.
"I'm single now, right? So I kind of just decide what I want to do and then do it. It's been just very, very simple," the TLC staple explained during an interview, which first hit airwaves on Wednesday, October 19.
"Everything's just a lot easier as far as just planning and day-to-day life,” she said.
Despite announcing her lowkey re-entrance to the dating game — and her eventual aspirations to walk down the aisle again — Christine shared that she isn’t looking for love just yet, but instead, is “dating for fun.”
"Not romantic, because that's way too fast, but dating for sure," she said. "Just keeping everything super light because that's just who I am right now."
Part of keeping it casual, she said, comes through looking for someone with “kindness” — and who is very interested in her.
"Someone who's attracted to me would be a really great thing, I'm just saying," she quipped, seemingly shading her former flame’s famous comments about no longer wanting to be intimate with her.
Beyond her approach to dating, Christine candidly spoke about her future on the beloved reality series now that she’s a single woman.
"I made a promise to Kody and everybody else that I would stay in Sister Wives as long as we have the show just to be fair," she explained, adding that, "it's what our family's been doing for so long.”
“I feel like it would be disloyal if I decided to not be part of the show,” Christine elaborated.
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Christine about her romantic life and reality TV future.