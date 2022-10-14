Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals Her Female Celebrity Crushes: 'They're Just Beautiful'

Christine said in the teaser that it happened when Meri Brown's only child, Leon Brown, shared her sexuality with Kody Brown and the rest of the family, as she came out as transgender in June.

'ABSOLUTELY INSANE!': SISTER WIVES' MERI BROWN UNDER FIRE FOR SELLING A $6K RETREAT AT HER UTAH BED & BREAKFAST

When Leon came out as part of the LGBTQ community, Christine recalled that she "immediately" thought, "Oh, so is Gwendlyn."