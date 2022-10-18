Sister Wives' Christine Brown Breaks Daughter Truely's Heart With News Of Her Split From Kody: 'It Was Awful'

"I really want to have Kody and I tell Truely together. I want her to see us as a team," the mother-of-six said on the latest TLC episode, noting, "Some of the older kids know that I’m leaving Kody."

Though Christine has made it known to Kody for some time now that she wanted to leave Arizona and move to Utah, he has expressed his upset with her decision to take Truely with her.

"It feels hostile to me," Kody said of her move with Truely. "I feel like she’s done this as a backstab. It seems really, really rushed."