Where All The Sister Wives Stand With Kody Brown Ahead Of Season 17

TLC's hit series Sister Wives first premiered in 2010 and explored the often complicated relationships between Kody Brown, 53, and his wives — Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, Robyn, 43, and Christine, 50 — as they navigated the many ups and downs that come with a plural marriage.

However, season 16 ended with the bombshell announcement that Christine, Kody's third wife, made the decision to call it quits on their 25-year relationship.

As the premiere for Season 17 approaches on Sunday, September 11, fans are eager to find out whether any of the Brown family patriarch's other wives decided to follow in Christine's footsteps and give up polygamy for good.