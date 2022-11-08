'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Doesn't 'See A Problem' Saying She 'Divorced' Kody

There was no shortage of drama on the Sunday, November 6, episode of Sister Wives. Though Christine Brown and Kody Brown split last year, it seems the breakup didn't really hit the family until Christine revealed she had sold her home and was headed off on her own to start a new chapter of her life.

The big news also forced the large brood to confront Christine's declaration that she and Kody are "divorced," a word that isn't used within their polygamist church.