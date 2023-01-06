'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reveals She Doesn't See Kody 'Looking For Another Wife' After 'This Much Failure'
As fans continue to speculate whether Kody Brown is planning on marrying again, in a sneak peek for the Sunday, January 8, installment of Sister Wives: One on One, Christine revealed she didn't think Kody and Robyn would seek another sister wife after suffering so much "failure."
"I think a part of them would always be a little bit sad that this didn't work and that the big family didn't work," Christine tells host Sukanya Krishnan. "And I think that there'd be a little bit of a mourning and a little bit of a loss there still, because it's a dream, right? It's giving up on a dream, and it's not a dream that they wanted to give up on, necessarily."
SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN CLAIMS KODY FOUND HER 'UNATTRACTIVE' BECAUSE HE DIDN'T LIKE WHEN SHE 'VENTED' TO HIM
"I don't see them looking for another wife after this," she adds, noting that having a large, plural family is "a lot of work."
"If you already have this much failure behind you, would you really want that again?" she continues. "And if they're just happy with each other — and I perceive them as being soul mates with each other, is there room for anyone else, really?"
'SISTER WIVES' STAR ROBYN BROWN CALLS HERSELF AN 'EASY TARGET' AMONGST FAMILY MEMBERS AFTER KODY BROWN'S OTHER MARRIAGES CRUMBLE
Later in the clip, Robyn appears to confirm Christine's thoughts, confessing Kody has "basically said no" to looking for another wife. And while the mother-of-five would be willing to "try" plural marriage again, she also shares, "I'm scared of it because of how badly this has gone."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Actively Looking' For A New Wife After Splits From Christine, Janelle & Meri: Source
- 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Praises Janelle For Standing Up To Kody: 'I Love Her Getting Confident'
- Kody Brown Says His Marriage To Janelle Brown 'Diluted' His Relationship With Ex Meri Brown
TLC's Sister Wives first premiered in 2010 and by the end of Season 1, the Brown family patriarch, 53, was seemingly happily married to four wives — Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, Christine, 50, and Robyn, 44.
Now, as Season 17 comes to a close, the father-of-18 has only managed to maintain a relationship with his fourth wife.
As OK! previously reported, Christine first announced she'd made the decision to leave Kody after more than 25 years of marriage in November 2021, soon followed by Janelle — who didn't make their split public until the December 2022 tell-all special.
Kody also shared at that time that he no longer considered himself married to Meri, who had maintained hopes of reconciliation for a long time despite years of relationship struggles.
People obtained the exclusive clip of Christine revealing her opinions on whether Kody and Robyn will look for another sister wife.