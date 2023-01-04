'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Claims Robyn Is 'Placating' Kody By Acting Like His 'Counselor' Following Recent Splits

"I get so tired of 'counselor Robyn'. [She says] like, 'Oh yeah, your pain. Your pain,'" Janelle, 53, explains to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan, adding that Kody, also 53, is acting like "he's the only person who's been rejected" following his recent splits.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR KODY BROWN 'ACTIVELY LOOKING' FOR A NEW WIFE AFTER SPLITS FROM CHRISTINE, JANELLE & MERI: SOURCE

"This whole thing with Christine has been coming for a long time and he acts so surprised by it ... I’m just a little bit like, ‘OK. Alright.’ ... It just feels like she’s placating him," she adds, referring to Kody's fourth wife.