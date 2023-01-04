'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Claims Robyn Is 'Placating' Kody By Acting Like His 'Counselor' Following Recent Splits
Janelle Brown is spilling her true feelings about estranged ex-husband Kody's rumored "favorite" wife.
In an all-new sneak peek for the third installment of Sister Wives: One on One, set to air on Sunday, January 8, Janelle reveals she is exhausted by Robyn's constant coddling of the Brown family patriarch.
"I get so tired of 'counselor Robyn'. [She says] like, 'Oh yeah, your pain. Your pain,'" Janelle, 53, explains to tell-all host Sukanya Krishnan, adding that Kody, also 53, is acting like "he's the only person who's been rejected" following his recent splits.
'SISTER WIVES' STAR KODY BROWN 'ACTIVELY LOOKING' FOR A NEW WIFE AFTER SPLITS FROM CHRISTINE, JANELLE & MERI: SOURCE
"This whole thing with Christine has been coming for a long time and he acts so surprised by it ... I’m just a little bit like, ‘OK. Alright.’ ... It just feels like she’s placating him," she adds, referring to Kody's fourth wife.
According to the mother-of-six — who shares Logan, 28, Madison, 27, Hunter, 25, Garrison, 24, Gabriel, 21, and Savanah, 18, with Kody — "rejection" was felt on all sides, specifically by her own children.
"My boys felt just as rejected by this," she notes in the sneak peek, referencing the distance between sons Garrison and Gabriel and their father amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown 'Actively Looking' For A New Wife After Splits From Christine, Janelle & Meri: Source
- 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Praises Janelle For Standing Up To Kody: 'I Love Her Getting Confident'
- Kody Brown Says His Marriage To Janelle Brown 'Diluted' His Relationship With Ex Meri Brown
"The first ultimatum was that they would apologize to him and they would apologize to Robyn," Janelle continues. "He’s not [really] made any effort. He’s still acting like they need to come to him."
'SISTER WIVES' STAR GWENDLYN BROWN PRAISES JANELLE FOR STANDING UP TO KODY: 'I LOVE HER GETTING CONFIDENT'
The TLC star also confesses to feeling rejected by Kody herself after the father-of-18 yelled at her, implying she was a "wayward wife" who "disrespects" him and needed to seek "repentance" for her alleged bad behavior.
Kody addresses that particular fight in a later portion of the clip, saying: "I was so mad at her at that time that I was like, ‘You walk away, and this is over.’ [That] is what I was thinking. That’s how bad I was. I realize that’s ridiculous but that’s how angry I was."