Sister Wives' Christine Brown Claims Kody Found Her 'Unattractive' Because He Didn't Like When She 'Vented' To Him

And while the father-of-18 insisted his fading attraction to her was because of the allegedly horrible way that she treated his other wives, in a sneak peek for part two of Sister Wives: One on One, Christine confesses that all she had done was try to open up to him about her feelings.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR CHRISTINE BROWN SLAMS KODY'S CLAIMS SHE RUINED HIS POTENTIAL RECONCILIATION WITH MERI AS 'FRUSTRATING AND OFFENSIVE'

"Me just venting to him is what he's talking about, that I was mean to my sister wives. I think that's ridiculous," she tells host Sukanya Krishnan in the new clip. "I said, 'I don't know what you mean.' We dropped it and didn't dig into it further."