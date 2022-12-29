Sister Wives' Christine Brown Claims Kody Found Her 'Unattractive' Because He Didn't Like When She 'Vented' To Him
Christine Brown is spilling the tea on the driving force behind her bombshell split from Kody Brown.
Although the TLC star's relationship with the Brown family patriarch had been strained for years, the mother-of-six — she shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with her estranged ex — pulled the plug on their spiritual marriage after Kody told her he was no longer interested in intimacy and that he didn't find her attractive anymore.
And while the father-of-18 insisted his fading attraction to her was because of the allegedly horrible way that she treated his other wives, in a sneak peek for part two of Sister Wives: One on One, Christine confesses that all she had done was try to open up to him about her feelings.
"Me just venting to him is what he's talking about, that I was mean to my sister wives. I think that's ridiculous," she tells host Sukanya Krishnan in the new clip. "I said, 'I don't know what you mean.' We dropped it and didn't dig into it further."
This isn't the first time Christine has broached the dicey subject. As OK! previously reported, the television personality shared that it was "terrible to hear" and "super embarrassing" that Kody wasn't attracted to her. However, she also felt it gave her the push to end things.
"It was almost a relief," she explained. "I'm not going to keep fighting for this or trying if you're not attracted to me. So everything that I've done for you and for the family means nothing."
"I just got to thinking you know what? It really just goes both ways," Christine continued at the time. "I really just wasn't attracted — after he said that I was kind of like, 'Oh, well then I'm done. It's over.'"
Christine and Kody tied the knot in 1994 and have six children together. The TLC alums announced their split via Instagram in November 2021 and the fallout has been explored throughout Season 17 of the show.