'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Declares She Ended Friendship With Meri Because It 'Wasn't Safe' For Her Anymore
Christine and Meri Brown are opening up like never before about their fractured friendship during their respective marriages to Brown patriarch Kody Brown.
During part one of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special, which aired Sunday, December 18, the two Sister Wives stars sat down with host Sukanya Krishnan to discuss where it all went wrong in their marriages and relationships within the polygamous family.
Meri alleged that her upset over Christine's decision to leave Kody last year led to a strain in their relationship, saying, "I felt very betrayed by her and that she was leaving me too because she's always said, 'I didn't just want the man. I want the sister wives.'"
"I know what kind of relationship she and I have had in the past. It's been fun. It's not been super, super deep, but it's been a lot of fun," Kody's first wife admitted. "And I've missed that for a lot of years with her."
Meanwhile, according to Christine, she was the one to end their relationship years ago. "I ended the relationship. I did. I ended it. It wasn't safe for me anymore and I ended it," Kody's third wife spilled. "I just told her straight up, 'No, we're not going to be friends because I don't trust you. And I'm not going to do that to myself anymore.'"
She added that the two tried to work on their relationship back when the family was living in Las Vegas, but Meri's alleged "treatment" towards her was the final straw.
"She wouldn't be nice to me. She was putting me down a lot in public situations, especially if her family was there," Christine, 50, recalled. "She would just put me down."
Christine claimed she endured Meri's unkind behavior for so long, but then she "hit [her] wall" and was "done."
"Sure, she would be nice for a while and then she would just come out again," she said of Meri, 51. "I never knew who to expect and it was just too stressful."
Meri claimed to not know what she had done to deserve this kind of response from Christine, saying in the special, "I don't know, exactly, what the deal is. I have not always been the perfect person or the perfect wife or the perfect sister wife."
In the end, "It kind of comes down to we're not safe with each other," Meri concluded. "And I don't think it was one thing."
Aside from discussing the former sister wives' drama with each other, the special included Janelle and Meri confirming they were no longer with Kody. Confessing she had no say in the split, Meri said Kody made the decision that they were over without consulting her — doing exactly what Christine had done to him.
The Sister Wives: One-on-One special will air part 2 on January 1 and part 3 on January 8 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.