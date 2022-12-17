'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown 'Regrets Bringing Robyn Into The Family' Amid Kody Split: Source
Sister Wives star Meri Brown may not be as happy with Kody's fourth wife as she appears to be.
Despite being friendly with Robyn and regularly taking her side throughout Season 16 and Season 17 of TLC's hit show, a source spilled she "regrets" the 44-year-old's role in the family.
Kody and Robyn spiritually tied the knot in 2010, and in 2014, Kody divorced Meri, his first wife, so that he could legally wed Robyn in order to formally adopt her children from a previous marriage.
"Meri the whole time was jealous of Robyn and every choice she's made was to get Kody's attention, 100 percent," the source spilled in a recent interview, adding that Meri fully "regrets bringing Robyn into the family."
This comes days after Meri and Kody confirmed their relationship was officially over — with the mother-of-one admitting that she had no idea that was the case.
In a clip for the Sunday, December 18, Sister Wives: One-on-One special, the Brown family patriarch flippantly confessed, "I don't really consider myself married to Meri," leaving the 51-year-old shocked and confused.
"It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk.’ … And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,'" she revealed in the sneak peek. "He just made the decision."
However, not everyone was surprised by the sudden split. Fans have frequently taken to social media over the years to call Robyn the "favorite" wife and slam Kody for his overall negative treatment of Meri.
"It’s no secret that she’s been to hell and back in that relationship ... but for some strange reason she’s still loyal to him," an insider dished earlier this week. "They have the most dysfunctional relationship ever."