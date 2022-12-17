TLC's 'Sister Wives' Will Not End After Season 17 Despite Three Of Kody Brown's Marriages Crumbling: Source
Throughout Season 17 of TLC's Sister Wives, fans have not only seen the fallout of Christine Brown's split from Kody — but Janelle and Meri have also confirmed the demise of their relationships with the father-of-18.
Despite three out of four of the polygamist's marriages crumbling and the network failing to confirm Season 18 of the hit series, according to a source, the show is not being cancelled.
"It's not the end of Sister Wives. It's not going anywhere," an insider close to the Brown family dished. "They do have a multi-year contract. So they're going to have to figure out something. The story is not over."
And while Season 17 is coming to an end, the fans will get one more bombshell tell-all. The Sister Wives: One-on-One special is set to air on Sunday, December 18, and it's sure to bring all the drama.
As fans have long suspected, Janelle and Kody confirmed their separation in the trailer for the TLC special. Even more surprising, a sneak peek revealed the Brown family patriarch also confessed his marriage with Meri was over.
"I don't really consider myself married to Meri," he said in the clip. "If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn't get an argument from me."
"It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk.’ … And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,'" Meri argued in another clip. "He just made the decision."
The shocking admission comes after years of Meri loyally sticking by the family with little attention from Kody as she nursed hopes for a possible reconciliation.
"Kody’s disrespected her before, so this isn’t that surprising," an insider spilled of Kody's confession. "It’s a slap in the face to Meri, and just one more reason to dislike him."
Sister Wives airs on TLC on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.