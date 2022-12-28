'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reflects On 'Bittersweet' Final Day Filming In Flagstaff Following Kody Split
Christine Brown took to social media to share a touching, behind-the-scenes moment during her final day filming on the Flagstaff, Ariz., set of Sister Wives.
The mother-of-six — she shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with estranged ex-husband Kody Brown, 53 — reflected on her journey as she explored the garage that was once used to film the television personalities' confessionals on the hit TLC show.
"I filmed this the last day I was on the Flagstaff set," she captioned a TikTok posted on Tuesday, December 27. "I travel [sic] back-and-forth- [sic] for a year. An 8 hour drive every other week. So glad to finally settle in Utah!"
"It is a little bittersweet," Christine, 50, explained in the video as she toured the room. "This is the couch right here that I've sat on for years talking about the show and discussing my feelings."
Christine also took a moment to show fans around, pointing out the production lighting, where the crew and cameras would be located while actively filming, the spot where the producers sat and where they kept their changes of clothing.
"This is the entire set and this has been where I have sat for years talking about my feelings. And this is the last time," she added. "This is it. Bye Flagstaff."
This comes as Season 17 has been rehashing the fallout of Christine and Kody's tumultuous split. The TLC star first announced she'd made the decision to end her spiritual marriage with the Brown family patriarch in November 2021.
She later packed up her things and moved to Utah with Truely to be closer to her oldest children — Aspyn, Mykelti and later Paedon — who currently all live in the beehive state.
As OK! previously reported, it was recently confirmed that Kody's second wife, Janelle, 53, left the father-of-18 shortly after Christine did.
Part one of the Sister Wives: One on One special revealed that Kody no longer considered himself married to his first wife, Meri, 51, meaning that by the end of Season 17, he is only in a romantic relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn, 44.