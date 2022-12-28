'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Reflects On 'Bittersweet' Final Day Filming In Flagstaff Following Kody Split

Christine Brown took to social media to share a touching, behind-the-scenes moment during her final day filming on the Flagstaff, Ariz., set of Sister Wives.

The mother-of-six — she shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel and Truely with estranged ex-husband Kody Brown, 53 — reflected on her journey as she explored the garage that was once used to film the television personalities' confessionals on the hit TLC show.