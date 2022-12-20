Throwing Shade? Meri Brown Slams 'Mediocre' People Who Make Up Their 'Own' Stories After Christine Claims She Ended Their Friendship
Meri Brown seems to be throwing some major shade at her fellow sister wife after Christine claimed she was the one to end their friendship over the former's cruel behavior.
One day after part one of the Sister Wives: One-on-One special aired — during which both Sister Wives stars addressed their estranged relationship — Meri took to Instagram to shade those who make up their own stories about certain situations.
"If you don't want to make waves, keep on being mediocre," she captioned a close-up selfie via Instagram on Monday, December 19. "Do the thing that everyone else is doing. Seek everyone else's opinion and validation. Do what everyone else thinks you should do."
"Or...." Meri continued, "Do your thing. Do your thing in your own time and on your own terms."
"Let them judge you. Let them talk about you. Let them create their own 'stories' about you," the mother-of-one wrote. "Find your courage. Find your strength. Know who YOU are and don't let them tell you any different.Worthy Up, Sister!"
Meri's cryptic post was complimented by a quote posted to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, December 20, that read: "A story is only half told if there is only one side presented."
And while Meri didn't address how the message may relate to her own life, she happened to have posted it on the heels of Christine claiming why their friendship ended years ago.
"I ended the relationship. I did. I ended it. It wasn't safe for me anymore and I ended it," Kody Brown's third wife spilled during the special of her and Meri's demise. "I just told her straight up, 'No, we're not going to be friends because I don't trust you. And I'm not going to do that to myself anymore.'"
"She wouldn't be nice to me. She was putting me down a lot in public situations, especially if her family was there," Christine, 50, recalled. "She would just put me down... I never knew who to expect and it was just too stressful."
Meanwhile, Meri claimed to not know what she had done to deserve this kind of response from Christine, chalking their lack-of a relationship up to the latter's decision to leave Kody last year.
"I felt very betrayed by her and that she was leaving me too because she's always said, 'I didn't just want the man. I want the sister wives,'" Meri concluded.
Kody's first wive also revealed during the special, which aired on Sunday, December 18, that she and the Brown patriarch split — though she had no say in the decision.