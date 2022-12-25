Still Playing Favorites? Where Kody Brown & His Remaining Two Sister Wives Stand

However, since the show's 2010 debut, both Christine — whom he spiritually wed in 1994 — and Janelle, whom he spiritually married in 1993, have made the difficult decision to leave the Brown family patriarch.

SISTER WIVES' JANELLE BROWN HAS 'MADE IT CLEAR' TO KODY THAT SHE IS 'ENJOYING HER LIFE' WITHOUT HIM, PATRIARCH CONFESSES

Christine announced her relationship with Kody was over in November 2021. A little more than a year later, news that Janelle also left the father-of-18 made headlines.

"Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," one source noted after their split.