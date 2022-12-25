Still Playing Favorites? Where Kody Brown & His Remaining Two Sister Wives Stand

OK Magazine
12 years ago, TLC's Sister Wives introduced viewers to the unconventional Brown family.

The show followed Kody Brown, 53, and his four wives — Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, Christine, 50, and Robyn, 44 — as the series explored the ups and down of juggling romantic relationships and parenting 18 children while practicing plural marriage.

However, since the show's 2010 debut, both Christine — whom he spiritually wed in 1994 — and Janelle, whom he spiritually married in 1993, have made the difficult decision to leave the Brown family patriarch.

Christine announced her relationship with Kody was over in November 2021. A little more than a year later, news that Janelle also left the father-of-18 made headlines.

"Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own," one source noted after their split.

Scroll below to see the relationship status of Kody and his two remaining wives.

Meri Brown — Not Married But In Denial

Despite Kody making it crystal clear that he will never have a romantic relationship with Meri again — going so far as to say he no longer considers them married and that he would be fine with it if she chose a new partner — the mother-of-one had refused to give up on their rollercoaster marriage until the shocking Sister Wives: One on One special.

"It’s no secret that she's been to hell and back in that relationship ... but for some strange reason she's still loyal to him," a source dished. "They have the most dysfunctional relationship ever."

Robyn Brown — Happily Married

When Robyn joined the bustling Brown family in 2010, Kody appeared to have happy marriages with three wives. Now, after more than a decade, he only has a functional romantic relationship with Robyn — whom he legally tied the knot with in 2014.

Long believed to be his "favorite" wife by fans, several of his children and even his other sister wives, Kody and Robyn have remained strong as his other marriages gradually fell apart.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

