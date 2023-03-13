'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Is 'Unbelievable Happy' With New Boyfriend After Kody Split: 'Treats Me Like A Queen'
Christine Brown is head over heels for her new beau, David Wooley, and she wants the whole world to know it.
On Sunday, March 12, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram to gush over her boyfriend alongside a photo of the happy couple dining together at a restaurant.
"I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life," Brown wrote, as the duo both smiled from ear to ear while David kept his arm held tightly around his lucky lady.
"He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen," the reality star joyfully continued before adding the hashtags, "Unbelievably Happy," "My King," "Love This Life of Mine" and "I’m So Blessed."
Fans were thrilled to see the 50-year-old so giddy in love following her highly publicized split from Kody Brown back in November 2021.
Christine was the second wife to leave the polygamous marriage after his first wife, Meri, dumped him in 2014. Robyn is the only wife still standing, as Janelle also called it quits with Kody at the end of last year.
"This is what a relationship should be and you finally get to feel what it’s like to [be] a man’s only queen.. you deserve this.. so happy for you both ❤️❤️," one admirer of the TLC star expressed, as another added, "you mean he’s not out to steal all your money?! we are all so happy to see you being treated the way you deserved! Thank you for sharing your life with us."
A third individual questioned whether Christine's new relationship has changed her mindset at all when it comes to settling down with one or more lovers.
"Doesn’t it make you question polygamy? Why would anyone convince others to give up the feeling your [sic] feeling now? I totally defend anyone and everyone’s right to be or do whatever the h*** fits cause your life is nobody’s business," the Instagram user wrote beneath the post. "But I have to admit I watched the show all these years since day one and the more time passed the more I have trouble understanding why women would follow what was taught by a man and give up feeling this feeling of being unique and loved exclusively just because of who you are! ❤️ sending all the love you deserve from São Paulo, Brazil!"
Christine first went public with her and David's relationship on Valentine's Day last month.