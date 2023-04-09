'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown '100 Percent Ready' To Marry Boyfriend David Woolley: She Wants 'This Fairytale Ending'
Christine Brown is ready to take that big next step!
The Sister Wives star, who first announced her relationship with construction exec David Woolley this past Valentine's Day, is already hoping the 59-year-old dad will pop the question.
"Christine's hopeful that she and David are going to get married," a source spilled of their whirlwind romance. "She's 100 percent ready."
As OK! previously reported, Christine, 50, married her first husband, Kody, in 1994. They share six children together — Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely. However, after years of unhappiness, the mother-of-six announced she'd made the decision to part ways with the Brown family patriarch in November 2021, after more than 25 years of marriage to the former polygamist.
It's believed that she started seeing David around one year later.
"She never fully got to live life with Kody since they were in a polygamous relationship, so she wants a forever with someone so badly," the source added.
"A wedding can happen sooner than later," they continued to the outlet. "She's a very young-minded individual and wants this fairytale ending."
Since confirming her relationship with David earlier this year, Christine has appeared to be living on cloud nine as she basks in the glow of her romance. But according to an insider, bestie and former sister wife Janelle is less than enthusiastic about how quickly the relationship is moving.
"Janelle doesn't approve of her new relationship," an insider spilled last month. "She thinks it's too much too soon."
And Janelle isn't the only one who isn't certain about the speedy relationship. Christine's 24-year-old son, Paedon, also admitted in a recent social media update that he'd warned his mother about how quickly she was moving with her new beau.
"Last night [I told her], 'Hey Mom, you’re going fast. I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you’re rushing this,'" he recalled the conversation on TikTok, further clarifying that he thinks David is a "wonderful guy," but that he wanted to give his mother his true opinion "as her son."
The source spoke with The Sun on Christine's hopes for marriage.