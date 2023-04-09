'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown '100 Percent Ready' To Marry Boyfriend David Woolley: She Wants 'This Fairytale Ending'

"Christine's hopeful that she and David are going to get married," a source spilled of their whirlwind romance. "She's 100 percent ready."

As OK! previously reported, Christine, 50, married her first husband, Kody, in 1994. They share six children together — Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely. However, after years of unhappiness, the mother-of-six announced she'd made the decision to part ways with the Brown family patriarch in November 2021, after more than 25 years of marriage to the former polygamist.

It's believed that she started seeing David around one year later.