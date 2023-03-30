'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Warns Mom Christine She's 'Rushing' Into A Relationship With Boyfriend David Woolley
Sister Wives star Paedon Brown opened up on his concerns regarding mom Christine's relationship with her new boyfriend, David Woolley, and revealed he actually spoke her about how quickly their whirlwind romance was moving.
"Last night [I told her], 'Hey Mom, you’re going fast. I’m not telling you to slow down. I just want you to be aware that you’re rushing this,'" the 24-year-old said in a recent TikTok.
He also pointed out that she'd recently gotten out of a bad relationship with his father, Kody, and that he's "really sorry about that," but explained it seemed to him like she was "rushing into this relationship [with David] very, very quickly."
As OK! previously reported, Christine announced her relationship with the construction executive this past Valentine's Day and the duo quickly took to calling each other "soulmate" and using other romantic nicknames via social media.
Despite Paedon's concerns, he admitted he thought David was a "wonderful guy" overall after meeting him, and that he's "very happy" for his mom. However, he did mention he didn't see himself becoming good friends with the 59-year-old.
"I told her that I’ll probably never be really close with him, but that’s not a problem at all," he shared. "My mom was never close to her stepdad. And that's OK…She's happy, and I'm very, very happy for her."
Noting that his mom can "move as fast as she wants" because she's "an adult," he clarified that he was simply "looking at this as her son," and providing his opinions when asked for them, but that it was always going to be "completely up to her" because it's "her life."
Paedon is one of 18 Brown family kids and is Christine and Kody's only son.
The former couple — who tied the knot in 1994 and called it quits some time in 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage — also share daughters Aspyn, Mykelti, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely.
