Janelle Brown 'Doesn't Approve' Of Christine's New Relationship With David, Thinks 'It's Too Much Too Soon': Source
Christine Brown did not receive the seal of approval from Janelle Brown regarding her whirlwind romance with David Woolley.
Though Christine, 50, appears to be living on cloud nine with her new man, her former sister wife bestie apparently has her doubts about the situation.
"Janelle doesn't approve of her new relationship," an insider spilled to a news outlet after Christine and David went Instagram Official on Valentine's Day. "She thinks it's too much too soon."
They added of Janelle: "She's more old-fashioned. She also doesn't agree that it should've been so public so quickly. She's not about it."
It seems Christine's blossoming relationship with David has put a strain on her years-long friendship with Janelle, 53, as the source dished the once-close pair is falling out.
"There's some distance between Janelle and Christine at the moment," claimed the insider, who added that Janelle is "upset" that Christine is "spending all the time with him."
Meanwhile, it seems Janelle isn't the only one with their guard up around David. According to the source, some of Christine's relatives are "having a hard time trusting" her new man, as they are worried he's "not in it for the right reasons."
Since debuting their relationship, Christine and David have called each other their soulmate and love of their life — as well as refer to the other as "my king" or "my queen," which has left a bad taste in the famous family members' mouths.
"They think this is all Christine just getting a reaction from Kody [Brown]," the source claimed of how Christine's family is reacting to her PDA-filled romance. "And they think it's attention-seeking."
The insider noted that the "king" and "queen" remarks are "throwing shade at Kody," given that "Kody used to say he was the 'king of the castle.' It's a huge diss."
When Christine finally revealed who the new man on her arm was following her split from Kody after more than 25 years of marriage, she gushed: "I never dreamed I could find a love like this."
And while she's been boasting about loving her life these days, her former husband is also skeptical of whether what she's showing online is really her reality. "He doesn't believe after all these years with him, she's moved on so quickly, and is already in love with another man," dished another insider.
