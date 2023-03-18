Fans Gush Over 'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown & Boyfriend David Woolley's Romance: 'Happiness Is The Best Revenge'
Christine Brown is smitten with her new beau, David Woolley.
On Saturday, March 18, the Sister Wives star shared a sweet snapshot of herself and the construction exec on a weekend getaway. Christine and David both sported comfy black sweatshirts as they showed off the stunning Utah view behind them.
“Life is short, why not take a wonderful weekend get away for some fun new adventures. I love having a partner to go on these fun new adventures with," she captioned the post. "We could not get enough of the gorgeous views. Utah is a beautiful place, there are so many secrets to explore."
Fans gushed in Brown’s comments section over the adorable couple.
One user said, “You deserve the BEST life has to offer, Christine. I couldn’t be happier for you!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while another added, “Great picture so happy for you looks like you found your soulmate.”
A third supporter wrote, “Happiness is the best revenge,” alluding to the mom-of-five’s messy breakup with ex-husband Kody Brown, and a fourth jokingly demanded, “Drop that BROWN name!!!!!!!!”
The reality TV star is believed to have started dating Woolley in late 2022, announcing their romance in a lovey-dovey Valentine’s Day post.
“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took it’s first breath. He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this,” she said alongside a selfie of the lovebirds.
Supporters slammed Brown’s ex after she uploaded the sentimental message.
“Yassssss.. I love it.. KODY WHOO???” one user replied, and another commented, “I love that he looks like he could kick Kody’s ass lmao so happy for you Christine! You go girl!”
As OK! previously reported, Woolley reciprocated Brown’s feelings in his own March 13 post.
“I love how thoughtful Christine is and all the little things she does for me❤️,” he penned alongside a photo of a handwritten message from Christine that read: "I love you my king."