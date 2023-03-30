'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Silences Feud Rumors After Announcing She's Teaming Up With Janelle For New Contest: 'We're Super, Super Excited'
Despite rumors swirling that Sister Wives stars Janelle and Christine are privately feuding over the 50-year-old's budding romance with new boyfriend David Woolley, the besties appear to be doing just fine.
Christine took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 28, to announce she would be teaming up with Janelle for a brand new contest hosted by the gut health supplement company, Plexus, which both women currently rep.
"Time is ticking. You know, time is ticking ... it's just a reminder to take care of yourself. And the time is now," she said at the beginning of the video, before explaining that if customers order Plexus products three months in a row starting now, they will be entered to win a contest for "the opportunity to hang out Janelle, Maddie and I" in Nashville, Tenn.
Janelle oldest daughter, Madison, 27, is also a rep for the weight loss company.
"We’re super, super excited," Christine gushed, claiming the supplements have sparked huge changes for both herself and for her former sister wife. "This has been so eye opening for us. We've absolutely loved it."
"And this is the deal, I love how I feel," she continued. "I feel better at 50 than I ever felt before in my whole entire life and I know a lot of it's [thanks] to this...also, new relationship, things like that."
This comes weeks after a source claimed Janelle and Christine had butt heads over how quickly her romance with the construction exec was moving after first announcing their relationship this past Valentine's Day.
"There's some distance between Janelle and Christine at the moment," the source alleged at the time, adding that Janelle was having a difficult time "trusting" that the 59-year-old was truly with Christine for "for the right reasons."
"Janelle doesn't approve of her new relationship. She thinks it's too much too soon," the source elaborated. "She's more old-fashioned. She also doesn't agree that it should've been so public so quickly. She's not about it."
