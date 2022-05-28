'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown's Best Looks During Weight Loss Transformation: Photos

Sister Wives star Christine Brown, 50, has been candid about her struggles with her weight since the hit TLC show premiered in 2010.

The series regularly showcased Christine's rollercoaster weight loss journey, from discussing insecurities regarding her body to working out with a cute personal trainer along with her other sister wives. Aside from the reality star experiencing weight fluctuations throughout the years, her personal life also saw a major change in November 2021 when she announced she finally made the difficult decision to end her marriage.

"After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," she wrote via her Instagram on Tuesday, November 2. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other’s lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."

Since her split, Christine seems happier and healthier than ever as she continues her journey towards physical and mental wellness while navigating life as a newly single lady.