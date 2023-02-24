'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Reveals Dad Kody's 'Physical Abuse' Left Her 'Bruised'

This is far from the only negative comments she's made about her embattled father via social media. Gwendlyn previously called him out on his manipulative tactics towards his wives and children and said that while their relationship is better now, she "disliked" him while rewatching their show.

She also recently confessed that she thinks the 53-year-old "genuinely does believe" that "it's not his fault that anything bad is going on."

"I think he [Kody] believes that my mom [Christine] deciding to leave is the reason that there's ever going to be a bad opinion about polygamist practicers," she added at the time.