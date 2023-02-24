OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Reveals Dad Kody's 'Physical Abuse' Left Her 'Bruised'

gwendlyn pp
Source: TLC;@gwendlynbrown/instagram
By:

Feb. 24 2023, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

One month after several of the Brown family children accused Meri Brown of various forms of physical and verbal abuse, Gwendlyn alleged that her father, Kody, isn't innocent either.

While answering fan questions on her Patreon account earlier this week, the 21-year-old claimed some of his choices in discipline methods were abusive and could cause kids to become "emotionally scarred."

gwendlynbrownn
Source: @gwendlynbrown/instagram

"I remember being bruised a few times when my dad would spank me," she said in the video. "Or he has admitted to throwing me in the air to scare me into not doing something. So, yes, he has been physically abusive."

"I know some people disagree that spanking is abuse, and it is," she continued of her opinions on the controversial punishment. "It is an excessive way to discipline your children. There are better ways that won’t leave them emotionally scarred."

kody
Source: mega

The YouTuber shed light on his bouts of alleged verbal abuse as well, referring to a memorable clip in a Season 17 episode of the hit TLC show, when he loudly and dramatically shouted at Gwendlyn's mother, Christine, berating her for "the sacrifices" he's made to love her. The young reality television personality admitted this isn't abnormal for the Brown family patriarch.

"We are starting to see the true side of him," she commented in reference to the scene. "He has yelled at me like this before. This may be new, as of this decade or something, but this is how he is now."

MORE ON:
Gwendlyn Brown
sisterwives
Source: mega

This is far from the only negative comments she's made about her embattled father via social media. Gwendlyn previously called him out on his manipulative tactics towards his wives and children and said that while their relationship is better now, she "disliked" him while rewatching their show.

She also recently confessed that she thinks the 53-year-old "genuinely does believe" that "it's not his fault that anything bad is going on."

"I think he [Kody] believes that my mom [Christine] deciding to leave is the reason that there's ever going to be a bad opinion about polygamist practicers," she added at the time.

Source: OK!

