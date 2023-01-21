'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown's Claims He'd Rather Be 'Feared' Than 'Loved' Surface As Sister Gwendlyn Accuses Him Of Being A 'Violent Abuser'
Sister Wives star Paedon Brown went on a concerning tangent about how a desire to be feared is a historically male trait, days before younger sister Gwendlyn would accuse him of being a "sexist" and a "violent abuser."
When asked if the Brown family preferred being respected over being loved during his Wednesday, January 11, YouTube Live session with celebrity blogger John Yates and a panel of other hosts, Paedon shared several opinions about the differences between the wants and needs of men and women.
"I'm definitely gonna get a lot of hate from this," he said at the time. "I can't speak to all men, but from what I can tell from history ... men in history have cared more about being feared than loved. Being respected than cared for."
"It is a male trait to want to be respected and feared," added Paedon, again reiterating this is only based on his understanding of history. "It is more of a female trait to want to be cared for and loved."
"I would love to be cared about, I would love to be loved, but— I'm very, very loved by a lot of people, but in some instances, I'd rather be feared," he explained candidly. "In very specific instances, I'd rather they feared me over 'Oh, Paedon, you're just the best!'"
The 24-year-old appeared to relate this concept to his proclivity for making platonic, women friends throughout his life — a skill he jokingly thanked his four mothers for helping cultivate.
Noting that he's had many female friends who have all talked about how "sweet" and "kind" he is, but are not romantically interested in him, he admitted, "I like that I was liked, I like that I was loved," but looking back on those friendships, he confessed he didn't feel he was "respected" by them.
Paedon's comments resurfaced after 21-year-old Gwendlyn slammed him as a "sexist, homophobic, transphobic, racist, violent abuser" in a clip making rounds on Instagram.
"He’s the most awful person I’ve ever had the displeasure of knowing, and I would strongly advise taking anything he says as fact," she continued. "I would advise against giving him any kind of support even if you’re just watching the kind of content he puts out."
As OK! previously reported, Gwendlyn and Paedon have had a strained relationship since the older TLC star slapped her during an argument when she was much younger.