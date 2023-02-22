Sister Wives Scandal: Gwendlyn Brown Slams Dad Kody After He Declares Several Of His Kids 'Don't Fit In Well' With The Family
Gwendlyn Brown was in disbelief while watching her dad, Kody Brown, talk about several of his children with multiple different women.
In the latest YouTube reaction video, Gwendlyn watched a recent episode of Sister Wives, during which the patriarch revealed he felt that some of his kids are "not cohesive" as a family.
"Leon, Paedon, Dayton, Aurora, Breanna, they don't fit in well with the rest of the family," declared Kody in a voiceover.
Gwendlyn vehemently disagreed with her dad's point of view, calling him "beyond wrong," before pointing out that her sibling Leon decided to keep their distance from the unconventional family after coming out as transgender.
"Leon has given themselves space for their emotional health," she spilled in her reaction video.
The child of Meri and Kody announced they were transgender last year, writing on Instagram in June: "so here’s me, definitely not having almost any of my s**t figured out, to let you know that i am trans. my name is Leon or Leo (i love both) and my pronouns are they/them."
They added at the time: "if you choose to not use my correct name or pronouns, then you do not need to speak to or about me. my name is Leo or Leon, and my pronouns are they/them. please only refer to me in that way**."
- Gwendlyn Brown Slams Dad Kody's 'Completely Manipulative' Tactics With Ex-Wife Meri: 'It Is So Unfortunate To See'
- Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Admits She Has No Idea What Kody Does For A Living, Questions Whether He's In The 'Gun Business'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Declares Dad Kody 'Really Has Changed' After Realizing He Can't Manipulate Kids Anymore
Later in the video, Gwendlyn addressed a TLC fan who asked for her to clarify on Kody's remark, saying: "Leon has been, since childhood, kind of the odd one out in the family because they had no siblings from their mom to really get along with," given they are the only child of Kody and his first wife.
"They just probably felt like the odd one out," she said of her older sibling, pointing out that Leon is transgender and queer in a family that "predominantly" practices the Mormon faith.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Explaining that their faith "hasn't really traditionally been kind to queer people," and that their family is a "bit conservative and partially against transsexuality in general," Gwendlyn said Leon has "just been separating themselves from the situation and been sticking to people that are more safe for them."
"It's not that they're not fitting in," Gwendlyn clarified. "It's that they have chosen to go to people who they can trust, and it's just they found a safer community for themselves."