Headed For A Split? Kody Brown Admits 'There's Something Fundamentally Wrong' With Marriage To Janelle

Too far gone? Kody and Janelle Brown had to have a tough conversation about their marriage, which seemed to take a huge hit after Christine left the patriarch.

"I’m not someone who throws the towel in on a marriage," Kody's second wife, 53, declares in a teaser clip for the Sunday, December 4, episode of Sister Wives. "But it seems almost like there is this gulf [between us] now. Especially where he's like, 'I want this.' And I'm like, 'I can’t give you that.'"