Clues 'Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Will Be The Next Wife To Leave Kody Brown

Will Sister Wives star Janelle Brown be the next wife to leave?

Season 16 of the hit TLC series saw many ups and downs for the bustling Brown family as Kody Brown's relationships with three of his wives continued to implode as the stresses of the pandemic took its toll on the reality personalities. The turbulent season culminated in Christine's bombshell decision to end her more than 25 year marriage with the father-of-eighteen.

Now, as Janelle continues to take Christine's side throughout Season 17 of the series, fans are speculating Kody's second wife — who he shares Logan, 27, Madison, 26, Hunter, 24, Garrison, 23, Gabriel, 20, and Savanah, 17, with — may be the next to call it quits.