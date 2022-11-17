Janelle Brown Hopes Former Sister Wife Christine Remarries After Kody Split: 'You Just Can't Be Alone For The Rest Of Your Life'
Second time's a charm! Janelle Brown is ready for Christine to jump back into the dating pool following her split from Kody.
Getting nosy about the future of her former sister wife's love life, Janelle asked the newly single reality star, "Do you think you’ll remarry?" in the sneak peek of the Sunday, November 20, Sister Wives episode, to which Christine replied, "Somebody else? Not Kody?"
Christine then clarified, "I'm open."
Janelle has been supporting Christine's bombshell decision to leave despite how the rest of the adults in the family have been taking it — even encouraging her to find a new man ASAP.
"Well, what do you do when you’re 50 and healthy? You just can’t be alone for the rest of your life," Janelle told cameras in the sneak peek. "I’m just gonna be nosey and I’m going to ask."
"I hope she remarries," Janelle admitted. "It’s a very long time to be alone."
Meanwhile, Christine appeared to still be wrapping her head around the next chapter she's about to embark on, telling Janelle, "It’s a whole new life" after leaving Kody.
Her supportive sister wife agreed, saying, "You're no longer married."
Janelle spiritually wed Kody in July 1993 and Christine joined the family the following year. Kody divorced Meri in 2014 so he could legally marry Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship. Janelle and Meri are the two remaining wives spiritually married to the father-of-18.
Though Christine has stuck by her decision to leave Kody, she admitted to the cameras that "starting over again" has been overwhelming. “It’s so hard moving on and feeling OK all the time,” she said amid her move from Arizona to Utah with the exes' youngest, Truely, 12. "I know I’m changing so much. And I know I’m breaking so many hearts."
Kody's former wife announced in November 2021 that she was leaving the patriarch after more than 25 years of marriage. Christine's relationship with Kody — as well as his unions with Janelle and Meri — have gone from bad to worse since the pandemic, and while the Utah native was the first to walk away from their family, Janelle may have been right behind her.
Fans have been speculating for months now that Janelle followed Christine's lead and ditched Kody, with Meri and Kody's child Gwendlyn seemingly hinting that she's out.
When she was asked on TikTok whether or not "only Meri, Robyn and Kody are together now," Gwendlyn replied, "Yes. I think."