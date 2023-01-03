OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Praises Janelle For Standing Up To Kody: 'I Love Her Getting Confident'

Source: @gwendlynbrown/instagram; @janellebrown117/instagram
By:

Jan. 3 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Gwendlyn Brown is fully supporting Janelle Brown amid her split from Kody Brown.

Christine Brown and the patriarch's 21-year-old daughter gushed over her dad's estranged second spouse in a video posted on her YouTube channel, doing so after Janelle stood up to Kody during a recent episode of Sister Wives.

Source: @janellebrown117/instagram

While recapping an episode from Season 17, in which Janelle spoke out about Christine's daughter Ysabel Brown going to school in person despite Kody's wishes, Gwendlyn praised the 53-year-old after she called out the father-of-18 for using COVID as an excuse to not see his kids.

"I love her getting confident!" the young adult said of Janelle with a huge smile plastered on her face. "That's hot of her. Janelle's cool as hell."

Gwendlyn also touched on her and her siblings' strained relationship with Kody, adding bluntly, "I know he has a lot of good excuses, but at the same time, we want our dad to show up."

The tension between the 53-year-old and his kids was one of the main reason's Gwendlyn's mother, Christine, decided to officially leave Kody in November 2021 after 25 years together.

During an episode of the most recent season, Christine revealed Kody decided to attend a friend's wedding instead of being present for their daughter Ysabel's operation. "Janelle's kids knew that Kody was officiating a wedding and they told [my daughters] Gwen and Ysabel. So Gwendlyn's mad. Ysabel's heartbroken," the 50-year-old explained in a confessional.

"I don't have to deal with him anymore because I'm not married to him," Christine continued to lament. "So glad I'm not because I cannot respect this person anymore. Who he is and the choices he's making, I cannot respect this man."

Kody is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn Brown. His first wife, Meri Brown, revealed during the series' One on One special that she and Kody were no longer together. During the same sit down, Janelle confirmed she and Kody were officially separated as well.

