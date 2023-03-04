'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Visits Christine's Abandoned Arizona Home
Sister Wives star Janelle Brown gave fans a peek at Christine's former Flagstaff home, months after the 50-year-old packed up and moved to Utah.
"Christine's old house," Janelle wrote over a snapshot of the snow-topped Arizona abode. "No one lives here in the winter I guess."
Although Janelle did not appear to take a closer look at the home, the property seem to be abandoned for the time being. There were no visible vehicles in the driveway, and the house itself, the garage and front door were all surrounded by a few feet of snow.
As OK! previously reported, Christine sold the Flagstaff home for roughly $700,000 in 2021 around the time that she announced her split from ex-husband Kody following more than 25 years of marriage.
"Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," shared to her Instagram in early November 2021. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."
The 50-year-old subsequently moved into a spacious, $1.1 million duplex in Utah that boasts three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It is conveniently less than a 15 minute drive from her eldest daughter Aspyn's condo, and not far from 26-year-old daughter Mykelti's house as well. The mom-of-six currently lives in the spacious home with her and the Brown family patriarch's youngest child, 12-year-old Truely.
Janelle's brief visit to Christine's old Flagstaff digs comes shortly after OK! reported the 53-year-old allegedly has doubts about her bestie's new relationship with construction executive David Woolley.
Christine and David debuted their budding romance this past Valentine's Day, often taking to social media to gush about their love for each other and call each other "soulmates." But according to a source, Janelle thinks it's "too much too soon."
"She's more old-fashioned," the source added. "She also doesn't agree that it should've been so public so quickly. She's not about it."
