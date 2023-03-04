'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Visits Christine's Abandoned Arizona Home

Although Janelle did not appear to take a closer look at the home, the property seem to be abandoned for the time being. There were no visible vehicles in the driveway, and the house itself, the garage and front door were all surrounded by a few feet of snow.

As OK! previously reported, Christine sold the Flagstaff home for roughly $700,000 in 2021 around the time that she announced her split from ex-husband Kody following more than 25 years of marriage.

"Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," shared to her Instagram in early November 2021. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family."