'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Gives Relationship Advice To Fans Despite Three Failed Marriages
Sister Wives star Kody Brown may have three failed marriages under his belt, but that isn't stopping him from doling out relationship advice to fans.
In two recent Cameo videos, the Brown family patriarch preached the merits of honest communication, vulnerability and even suggested plural marriage to a viewer.
Kody joked in the first clip that while he "won't be having any more wives," other than Robyn — his only remaining spouse after his respective splits from Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, and Christine, 50 — "you guys could always be in plural marriage."
"You could always be a sister wife still," he joked to the first fan. "Just, you gotta talk your man into that, and I’m not sure [if] that’s a good idea. I don’t have any recommendations on that."
However, in the second video, Kody got more serious when sharing advice on how to keep a couple's relationship afloat.
"He isn’t perfect, but he’s still a good guy," he said, referring to the fan's partner who had requested the Cameo. "Remember the good times and the things like watching Sister Wives and eating snacks, and [he] loves you."
The father-of-18 also gave the couple a game plan for how to put the spark back into their relationship with a romantic and adventurous night out on the town.
"Next time you get a chance, you’re gonna go on a date, and you’re gonna do something that neither of you have ever done, especially together," he instructed. "It’s gotta be something you agree on, and take the time to do the fun thing that’s different and special. And after that, take the time to reflect on your relationship and see where it is that you need improvement."
"You must be vulnerable," he continued. "And you must communicate with honesty and kindness, and see if you guys [can] get this worked out."
Kody ended Season 1 of Sister Wives happily married to four women, but as of Season 17, he is only in a committed relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn.
Christine was first to leave the brood, announcing their split in November 2021, and she was soon followed by Janelle. As OK! previously reported, Kody and Meri also confirmed they'd made the decision to "terminate" their marriage earlier this year.