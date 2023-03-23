OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kody Brown
OK LogoNEWS

'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Gives Relationship Advice To Fans Despite Three Failed Marriages

sister wives fans think kody brown may marry new wives for money
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 23 2023, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Sister Wives star Kody Brown may have three failed marriages under his belt, but that isn't stopping him from doling out relationship advice to fans.

In two recent Cameo videos, the Brown family patriarch preached the merits of honest communication, vulnerability and even suggested plural marriage to a viewer.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives group
Source: mega

Kody joked in the first clip that while he "won't be having any more wives," other than Robyn — his only remaining spouse after his respective splits from Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, and Christine, 50 — "you guys could always be in plural marriage."

"You could always be a sister wife still," he joked to the first fan. "Just, you gotta talk your man into that, and I’m not sure [if] that’s a good idea. I don’t have any recommendations on that."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives meri brown regrets bringing robyn into family
Source: tlc

However, in the second video, Kody got more serious when sharing advice on how to keep a couple's relationship afloat.

"He isn’t perfect, but he’s still a good guy," he said, referring to the fan's partner who had requested the Cameo. "Remember the good times and the things like watching Sister Wives and eating snacks, and [he] loves you."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives kody brown spoiling robyn las vegas shopping
Source: : @LUVGVSUWNGS - ROBYN BROWN/TWITTER
MORE ON:
Kody Brown

The father-of-18 also gave the couple a game plan for how to put the spark back into their relationship with a romantic and adventurous night out on the town.

"Next time you get a chance, you’re gonna go on a date, and you’re gonna do something that neither of you have ever done, especially together," he instructed. "It’s gotta be something you agree on, and take the time to do the fun thing that’s different and special. And after that, take the time to reflect on your relationship and see where it is that you need improvement."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"You must be vulnerable," he continued. "And you must communicate with honesty and kindness, and see if you guys [can] get this worked out."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Kody ended Season 1 of Sister Wives happily married to four women, but as of Season 17, he is only in a committed relationship with his fourth wife, Robyn.

Christine was first to leave the brood, announcing their split in November 2021, and she was soon followed by Janelle. As OK! previously reported, Kody and Meri also confirmed they'd made the decision to "terminate" their marriage earlier this year.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.