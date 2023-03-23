OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Reveals He Doesn't Think He'll Be 'Having Any More Wives' Besides Robyn

Mar. 23 2023, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

Season 17 of Sister Wives ended with Kody Brown, 53, going from having four wives to only having one — and according to the Brown family patriarch, he plans to keep it that way.

In a recent Cameo video, the father-of-18 — who was previously spiritually married to Meri, 51, Janelle, 53, and Christine, 50— admitted he probably "won't be having any more wives" other than his fourth spouse, Robyn, 44.

"Robyn and I are basically monogamous," he shared with the fan, before quickly adding, "Don’t let that out. That’s probably a spoiler, but it seems obvious with the new season coming."

While Kody appeared positive about his current monogamous lifestyle, that could potentially cause problems with his relationship with Robyn in the future.

As OK! previously reported, in a January episode of the show, the mother-of-five — she shares Solomon and Ariella Mae with the TLC star, in addition to Dayton, Aurora and Breanna from another marriage — claimed that if she had "wanted to live monogamy," she would have done it prior to meeting Kody.

"I mean, it’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men," she said at the time. "It’s just the truth, I’m sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m, like, bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth.”

"I had, you know, people that wanted to date me," she continued. "They wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, [that] kind of a thing."

Kody didn't reveal Robyn's current thoughts on no longer having sister wives nor hint at any other spoilers for upcoming episodes of the hit series — so Sister Wives fans will just have to wait for the new season in September.

However, he did reflect on what it was like having his life play out on television, calling it an "interesting experience."

"It’s sort of a magical world. I’m only seen by the public," he explained in the cameo. "What I see is a caricature of myself. It doesn’t feel like it’s really me."

