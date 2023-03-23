'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Reveals He Doesn't Think He'll Be 'Having Any More Wives' Besides Robyn

As OK! previously reported, in a January episode of the show, the mother-of-five — she shares Solomon and Ariella Mae with the TLC star, in addition to Dayton, Aurora and Breanna from another marriage — claimed that if she had "wanted to live monogamy," she would have done it prior to meeting Kody.

"I mean, it’s not like I had no other choices. I could have had a very happy, successful relationship with some other men," she said at the time. "It’s just the truth, I’m sorry! I hate saying it because it sounds like I’m, like, bragging or something, but I’m not. It’s just, this is the truth.”

"I had, you know, people that wanted to date me," she continued. "They wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, [that] kind of a thing."