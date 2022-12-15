Sister Wives' Meri Brown Confirms Split From Estranged Husband Kody After 32 Years Of Marriage, Admits She Had No Say
It's really over! After 32 years of an up-and-down marriage, Meri Brown confirmed she and Kody Brown have called it quits.
The Sister Wives stars addressed the status of their relationship in a clip from the upcoming Sister Wives: One-on-One special released on Thursday, December 15. Following the Brown patriarch's admission that, "I don’t really considered myself married to Meri,” his first wife confessed she had no say in the end of their union — noting: "I have never heard him say that to me."
“If she wanted to move on and marry another, she wouldn’t get an argument with me," Kody — who is now only married to Robyn — said in the special, set to air Sunday, November 18, following the years-long demise of their spiritual marriage.
Meri went on to reveal that the two never discussed their breakup before Kody said he didn't even consider them married. Shading him for doing what Christine did to him, Meri pointed out that there was no conversation, but rather one person deciding it was over.
“It just doesn’t make sense to me that he would be so frustrated with Christine and be like, ‘She just made this decision. We didn’t consult. We didn’t talk.’ … And then he says, ‘No, I don’t consider myself married to Meri,’” the mother-of-one said in the clip from the special. “He just made the decision.”
Meri candidly admitted that she remained positive about a possible reconciliation with Kody back in 2018 when the family — including now ex wives Christine and Janelle — moved from Las Vegas to Flagstaff, Arizona. However, their relationship became extremely fractured in the years that followed, with Kody acting surprised that she even reached out to him on their last anniversary.
"He's like, ‘I don’t even know why you called me, Meri.’ He’s like, ‘We’re not married. We’re not acting as married,’” Meri claimed. “And I said to him then, ‘If that’s where we are, don’t you think that we should address that publicly?’”
In response, Kody said he didn't want to tell the public they were over to avoid "that judgement."
Kody legally married Meri in 1990, but they divorced in 2014 so he could wed Robyn and adopt her children from a previous relationship. Christine — who joined the family in 1994, one year before Janelle spiritually married their former husband — announced she left Kody in November 2021, with Janelle following her lead less than one year later.
Though it was only confirmed in a sneak peek of the Sunday episode that Janelle and Kody are over, she revealed they have been "separated for several months."