Robyn Brown Slams Kody & Sister Wives For Dragging Her Into Family Drama: 'Leave Me The Hell Out Of It'

Robyn weighed in on the ongoing claims that she is Kody's "favorite" wife after Janelle, 53 — who confirmed in the December special that she and Kody have been "separated for several months" — said, "If I was prioritized, we would’ve figured out how to pay off the land and I would be in a house. Instead of this, ‘Oh, my gosh. We don’t have the budget. I don’t know. None of that was ever discussed when it was time for Robyn to find a house.”

(Janelle was referring to her inability to build a home on Coyote Pass because there apparently wasn't enough money to go around.)

'SISTER WIVES' STAR JANELLE BROWN MOCKS KODY'S RANT ON WIVES' 'LOYALTY': 'KISS THE RING THEN WE’LL BE GOOD'

Denying that the issues between Janelle and Kody were her fault, Robyn said during the special, "That’s them being stupid. I’m not choosing it."