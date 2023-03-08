Gwendlyn Brown Reveals She Doesn't See Robyn's Kids, Questions Whether Kody's Only Remaining Wife Is Keeping Them Away
Honesty hour. Gwendlyn Brown admitted she is not super close to Robyn Brown's brood — and it's not for a lack of trying on her end.
After recapping a previous Sister Wives episode in her latest YouTube reaction video, the daughter of Christine and Kody Brown got real about her relationship with her siblings on Robyn's side.
Gwendlyn confessed that while she lives in Flagstaff, where Robyn's kids also reside, she doesn't see any of Kody's children from his marriage to his fourth wife.
"I invited them to my engagement party, but I don't know if she felt it wouldn't be a safe space for them or they just decided they didn't want to go," Gwendlyn — whose engagement party with fiancée Beatriz Queiroz took place last month and saw Christine's other daughters in attendance — said.
It "seems that they've decided they don't want to see me," Gwendlyn added of Robyn's kids. "Which, I mean, hurts my feelings obviously, but if I'm not a safe person for them, then I'm not a safe person for them."
"I do miss them completely, so much. I see all of the older kids every time that they're in town. We'll visit," the reality star said, clarifying that "the rest of us talk completely fine" and "visit" each other.
Gwendlyn's parents famously split in November 2021, with Janelle following suit almost exactly one year later. Meri and Kody also threw in the towel on their marriage, though his first wife didn't exactly get a say in the decision after he clarified that he didn't consider himself married to her anymore.
Robyn is Kody's only remaining wife — and appears to be Gwendlyn's least favorite of Kody's former and current partners.
"I don't really like her as a person," Gwendlyn candidly said of Robyn during a December 2022 YouTube reaction video. "Watching her [on Sister Wives] makes me like her less, for sure."
Gwendlyn's mom, 50, previously dubbed Robyn Kody's "favorite wife" and seemed to credit the demise of her own relationship with the patriarch to his far-from-subtle admiration for the 44-year-old.