'Sister Wives': Kody & Meri Brown Speak Out About Their 'Amicable' Yet Seemingly Painful Relationship
Months after his dramatic split from wife Christine Brown made headlines, Sister Wives leading man Kody Brown is speaking out surrounding the status of the “amicable” relationship he has with his spiritual wife, Meri Brown.
"I feel like my relationship with Meri is very good but it's not a married situation," Kody spilled during the latest installment of the long-running TLC reality series, which hit airwaves on Sunday, October 16.
Though the TV staple described his marriage as being "an amiable relationship," he questioned how, exactly, Meri views their complex situation, which took a turn for the platonic following her 2015 catfishing scandal.
“I don't think it's a fulfilling relationship for Meri,” he continued. “Not in any way."
Despite these remaining quandaries, Kody revealed that his breakup from Christine had seemingly brought him closer to his first wife.
"Right now, I'm in the gall of bitterness with Christine," Kody continued. "On the other hand, I have a fondness for Meri because Meri and I are getting along. I don't know what has healed, but I'm not feeling betrayed by Meri. I feel betrayed by Christine."
Yet it seems these feelings of healing may be unreciprocated. "My relationship with Kody has not improved as far as like a husband and wife relationship," Meri explained, adding that is “not something that he's interested in” anyway.
“I mean, it just is what it is. It's where we are,” she continued.
Kody and Meri got married in 1990. The pair ultimately divorced in 2014 so that Kody could legally say “I do” to his other wife Robyn Brown and adopt her children.
Nearly one year ago, the famous family made headlines after Christine revealed she would be leaving Kody after roughly a quarter century together.
“After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave," Christine explained in a statement posted to Instagram last November. "We will continue to be a strong presence in each other's lives as we parent our beautiful children and support our wonderful family. At this time, we ask for your grace and kindness as we navigate through this stage within our family."