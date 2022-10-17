'Sister Wives': Kody & Meri Brown Speak Out About Their 'Amicable' Yet Seemingly Painful Relationship

Months after his dramatic split from wife Christine Brown made headlines, Sister Wives leading man Kody Brown is speaking out surrounding the status of the “amicable” relationship he has with his spiritual wife, Meri Brown.

"I feel like my relationship with Meri is very good but it's not a married situation," Kody spilled during the latest installment of the long-running TLC reality series, which hit airwaves on Sunday, October 16.

'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN REFLECTS ON 'UNSPENT LOVE' AS KODY BROWN MARRIAGE CRUMBLES

Though the TV staple described his marriage as being "an amiable relationship," he questioned how, exactly, Meri views their complex situation, which took a turn for the platonic following her 2015 catfishing scandal.