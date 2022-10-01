'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Gushes She Is 'So Proud' After Daughter Truely Earns Special Award Following Kody Brown Split
Christine Brown is one proud mama! The Sister Wives personality took to Instagram to happily brag about her youngest daughter Truely's academic accomplishments.
The 12-year-old was all smiles as she posed for a sweet snapshot while holding a "student of the month" certificate in a photo shared on Friday, September 30.
"Truely is Student of the Month for being respectful! So proud of her!" Christine captioned the snap. "She just started middle school a couple months ago and she’s excelling!"
Followers were quick to heap praise on the new middle-schooler with one replying, "Congrats truley!! You are one special kid and so lucky you have a supportive mom! 👏👏" and another adding, "Way to go Truely ❤️."
Others attributed her success to Christine's stellar parenting and her decision to leave her ex-husband Kody after being married more than 25 years.
"Thanks to her mommy to taking her out of a negative environment & giving her opportunity to flourish," a third noted in the comment section.
As OK! previously reported, Christine announced she was leaving Kody last November. The fallout of her split is currently being explored in Sister Wives Season 17. In a sneak peek for an upcoming episode, the 50-year-old finally sits down with her fellow sister wives and shares the news.
"It's no secret that Kody and I have been in a rough spot for a long time, and I have decided to leave," she explained in the clip. "I need to make a choice to have joy in my life and peace and there hasn't been a lot of hope at all until I decided to leave. I feel strongly this is the best choice for me."
Robyn, Kody's fourth wife, immediately teared up once Christine was finished, telling her she was "so worried" this was what she had been planning on telling them.
"I knew you packed his stuff up, I knew that," she said. "But I didn't know how final it was or if it was just a break or something."
Catch the next episode of TLC's Sister Wives on Sunday, October 2.