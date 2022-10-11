Beaming Meri Brown Praises 'Happy People' Before 'Sister Wives' Episode Shows Kody Telling Her To Move Out
Kody and Meri Brown's marriage may be beyond repair, but that isn't enough to keep a smile off her face.
Hours before Sister Wives fans saw Kody suggest that Meri move into the bed and breakfast she owns during the Sunday, October 9, episode, the mother-of-one shared a photo of herself smiling ear-to-ear on the beach, as she appeared to be living her best life.
"Happy people do things that make them happy," Meri captioned her wholesome Instagram snap of herself in a bright red bikini with shades covering her eyes. "Thanks for listening to my TED Talk."
In the latest episode of the TLC series, Meri questioned the future of her family bed and breakfast after she closed the property down following the death of her mom. In response, Kody urged her to make the residence her full-time home, leaving Meri shocked at the suggestion.
"Kody actually said to me the other day — he said, 'Why don't you just move up there?' So I'm like, 'Uhh, that was not my intention,'" Meri said on the episode. "I told him I didn't want to. I told him I had no intention of doing that, and he was kind of surprised. He's like 'Oh, really?'"
Despite Meri and Kody having a strained relationship for years now, she has made it clear in the past that she has no intention of ever living in the inn.
"I guess I'm just still in this place with him or he's in this place where he thinks the point of me buying this was to get away and that saddens me a lot," the 51-year-old explained.
The other sister wives also got involved in the conversation, with Christine — Kody's now-ex-wife who left their polygamous family in November 2021 — reiterating: "She's made that so abundantly clear that she's not going to live there. I can't tell you how many times she's said that she's not going to live there."
Even Robyn, who has been dubbed Kody's favorite wife, took Meri's side, saying in the episode, "Kody probably didn't mean this in a bad way, but at the same time, it can be completely misunderstood to the point where it's insensitive."
The explosive episode also saw Kody express his upset over the family's dynamic as he comes to terms with his divorce from Christina, admitting he's "not ok" and "in a funk. It's kind of this loneliness combined with a bitterness with the entire family."
"The message that we had to the world about functional polygamy seems so dysfunctional now," he said.
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.