'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reflects On 'Unspent Love' As Kody Brown Marriage Crumbles

"Grief, I've learned, is really just love. It's all the love you want to give, but cannot," the quote read. "All of that unspent love gathers in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in the hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go."

SISTER WIVES: KODY BROWN ADMITS HE HAS 'REGRET' OVER CHRISTINE SPLIT, CALLS FAMILY'S POLYGAMOUS APPROACH 'SO DYSFUNCTIONAL NOW'

Several hours earlier, she shared a more hopeful message: "Once you become fearless Life becomes limitless."