'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reflects On 'Unspent Love' As Kody Brown Marriage Crumbles
Meri Brown took to her Instagram Stories to share a quote on grief and love as Sister Wives Season 17 continues to explore the ups and downs of her crumbling relationship with her husband, Kody.
"Grief, I've learned, is really just love. It's all the love you want to give, but cannot," the quote read. "All of that unspent love gathers in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat, and in the hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go."
Several hours earlier, she shared a more hopeful message: "Once you become fearless Life becomes limitless."
These words of wisdom from the mother-of-one come days after it was revealed on the show that Kody suggested Meri move to Utah full time to run her bed and breakfast. The Brown family currently lives in Arizona.
'IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW OTHERS SEE YOU': MERI BROWN PREACHES POSITIVITY AFTER KODY ASKS 'SISTER WIVES' TO 'CONFORM TO PATRIARCHY'
"So I'm like, 'Uhh, that was not my intention,'" Meri explained in a confessional. "I told him I didn't want to. I told him I had no intention of doing that, and he was kind of surprised. He's like 'Oh, really?'"
Meri and Kody tied the knot in 1990 and share one child, Leon, 27. However, their rocky relationship came to a head last season when the father-of-eighteen confessed they would never rekindle their romantic relationship.
"There's just nothing to talk about, really," Kody shared to Sukanya Krishnan in the tell-all episode. "Listen, there was a hardness in our marriage that was so difficult and so antagonistic. I didn't know why we were in it."
Aside from Meri, the Brown family patriarch is also married to Janelle and Robyn. His third wife, Christine Brown, announced she'd made the decision to end their 26 year marriage last November.
Fans can watch the fallout of their split in the current season.
Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.