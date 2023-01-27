'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Preaches To 'Look For A Way To Lift Someone Up' Amid Abuse Allegations
Sister Wives star Meri Brown took a moment to reflect on the importance of lifting people up rather than dragging them down as several of the Brown family children accuse her of both physical and verbal abuse.
"Look for a way to lift someone up," a quote read shared to Meri's Instagram Story on Wednesday night, January 25. "And if that's all you do, that's enough."
This comes as three of Christine's kids — Mykelti, 26, Paedon, 24, and Gwendlyn, 21 — as well as Janelle's 27-year-old daughter, Madison, have continued to claim that the 51-year-old was cruel to them as young children.
"Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words," Paedon confessed in a Wednesday, January 11, appearance on celebrity blogger John Yates' Youtube Live video. "It moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing. No, we were never safe around her."
Gwendlyn, who still maintains some contact with Meri unlike many of her siblings, also admitted, "[Meri] was scary as a kid, but she never attacked me and I only saw her violent once."
Mykelti, who her siblings seem to agree got the "brunt" of the alleged maltreatment, noted that while she doesn't recall Meri ever being physically violent with her, she was verbally and emotionally abusive to many of the Brown famiy kids. She also stated she has a distant relationship with the LulaRoe rep and prefers to keep it that way
"She’s not, nor will she ever be, part of my life nor my husband's or my kids' lives because of the trauma I experienced as a child growing up," she shared, adding that even though she doesn't believe Meri is "terrible" she also doesn't think she's a very "nice person" either.
Meri has yet to publicly address the allegations, nor has Kody or the other sister wives.