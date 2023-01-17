Sister Wives' Meri Brown Praises 'Friends Who Have Your Back' Following Abuse Allegations
Meri Brown is feeling grateful for those sticking in her corner following her split from Kody Brown and recent abuse allegations that have been lodged against her.
While celebrating her 52nd birthday, the Sister Wives star took to Instagram Tuesday, January 17, to praise her ride or dies.
"Spent birthday #52 with a couple of my favorite people in the world," she captioned a carousel featuring photos with several of her friends. "Many laughs, lots of good conversations, and tons of good food! On days like these, I'm reminded again of the humanity of people with good and honest hearts, the friends who have your back and stand up for you, and general goodness in the world."
'SISTER WIVES' STAR PAEDON BROWN CLAIMS DAD KODY DEMANDED TLC CONTRACTS BAN HIS KIDS FROM SAYING 'ANYTHING NEGATIVE' ABOUT HIM ON SOCIAL MEDIA
Meri added, "So grateful for friends who I can be myself with, who know my heart and my true self, and cheer for me for my bright future."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Implies Meri Abused 'A Few' Specific Brown Family Children For 'Years': 'We Were Never Safe'
- Kody & Meri Brown 'Permanently Terminate' 33-Year Marriage, Looking To Move 'Forward With Forgiveness, Grace & Love'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Under Fire For 'Fat Shaming' Christine, Janelle & Meri Following Splits From Kody
"I have so many things to be grateful for," she penned. "So many good things in the works for the coming year. So much promise, hope, and light. And today. I'm so grateful for today."
The reality star is feeling optimistic about her future despite the drama that has crept into the beginning of her new lap around the sun. Last week, Meri and Kody released a joint statement confirming they decided to "permanently terminate" their marriage following more than a decade of estrangement.
And while news that they were officially over grabbed headlines, it was what came after that put Meri in the hot seat. One day after the former flames' announcement, Kody and his ex Christine Brown's 24-year-old son, Paedon, alleged that Meri abused several of the Brown family children for a number of years.
'SISTER WIVES' ALUM PAEDON BROWN CLAIMS ROBYN NEEDS TO 'CUT THE UMBILICAL' FROM OLDEST SON DAYTON, CONFIRMS BROWN FAMILY MOVED TO FLAGSTAFF TO BE NEAR HIM
"Meri was not nice... Abrasive is not enough of a word to explain what Meri was to a few of us children specifically," Paedon said during a YouTube Live with John Yates on Wednesday, January 11. "Oh, it moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing. No, we were never safe around her."
Meri has yet to respond to the abuse claims.