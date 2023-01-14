'Sister Wives' Alum Paedon Brown Claims Robyn Needs To 'Cut The Umbilical' From Oldest Son Dayton, Confirms Brown Family Moved To Flagstaff To Be Near Him

Christine and Kody Brown's 24-year-old son Paedon yet again confirmed a long running fan theory on exactly why the bustling Brown family uprooted their lives in Las Vegas, Nev., to move to Flagstaff, Ariz., in 2018.

During a three hour interview on celebrity blogger John Yates' YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, the television personality revealed the only reason they ended up in Arizona was because Robyn's eldest son, 22-year-old Dayton, had been accepted into college there and Robyn didn't want to be separated from him.