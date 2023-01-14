OK Magazine
'Sister Wives' Alum Paedon Brown Claims Robyn Needs To 'Cut The Umbilical' From Oldest Son Dayton, Confirms Brown Family Moved To Flagstaff To Be Near Him

sister wives paedon brown family moved flagstaff for robyn daytonpp
Source: @paedonbrown/Instagram; @robyn_browns_nest/Instagram
By:

Jan. 14 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET

Christine and Kody Brown's 24-year-old son Paedon yet again confirmed a long running fan theory on exactly why the bustling Brown family uprooted their lives in Las Vegas, Nev., to move to Flagstaff, Ariz., in 2018.

During a three hour interview on celebrity blogger John Yates' YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, the television personality revealed the only reason they ended up in Arizona was because Robyn's eldest son, 22-year-old Dayton, had been accepted into college there and Robyn didn't want to be separated from him.

sw robyn
Source: tlc

"The thought of, 'Hey, Flagstaff, Arizona, is a good place to move,' does not exist," Paedon told the host. "There's no reason [to move there]. There's no family in all of Arizona."

"So Robyn said, 'Well I can't let my little boy go,'" he added, noting that Dayton had "nothing to do" with the decision for move. "We didn't get uprooted for Dayton, we got uprooted for Dad's favorite wife."

sister wives star paedon brown implies meri abused him
Source: @christinebrown_sw/Instagram

"If Robyn knew how to clip an umbilical cord, Dayton would have been free," he continued. "[Dayton said] 'I am free, I am 18, goodbye,' and Robyn said, 'Oh no, we will follow you. We will all follow you.'"

Paedon also shared that even four years later, the 22-year-old is still currently living in an RV "outside of Robyn's house" in Flagstaff.

robyn brown sw
Source: @robyn_browns_nest/Instagram

"I really, really, really, really, really, really hope that she learns how to cut the umbilical cord because he is an incredible guy," Paedon gushed of his sibling. "Dayton is an incredible brother and an incredible person and his mother tried to be a protective mother — all props to her for trying to be a protective mother."

Added the TLC alum, "I really hope he learns how to fly without being pushed out of the nest."

But Paedon didn't only drop bombshells about Kody's supposed "favorite" partner in the tell-all interview. He also had tea to spill about his strained relationship with his dad's first wife, Meri.

"Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words," he said of her alleged behavior towards him and several of his siblings throughout their childhood. "It moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing. No, we were never safe around her."

